Pappinisseri: An uncovered manhole along the roadside has turned into an accident waiting to happen on the busy Cottons–Chungam stretch. Built over a primary water supply pipeline, the manhole has been lying open for quite long.

Situated on the walkway adjacent to a canal near the Baliapatam Tiles Factory, the exposed pit poses a severe threat to pedestrians and motorists alike.

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Standard protocol requires a concrete slab cover to be installed during construction itself. Local residents pointed out that despite repeatedly bringing the hazard to the Water Authority's attention, no action has been taken so far.

To prevent an imminent tragedy, residents took matters into their own hands and placed an empty tar drum over the opening as a makeshift barricade. However, they now worry that someone might remove the drum under the cover of night, once again leaving the deadly manhole exposed to unsuspecting commuters.