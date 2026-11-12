Kasaragod: A section of private buses operating in Kasaragod town went on a flash strike during the morning rush on Thursday after an autorickshaw driver allegedly stabbed a bus conductor with a screwdriver during a dispute over picking up passengers.

The injured conductor, Muhammad Salih (36), a native of Kallakatta, is undergoing treatment at Kasaragod General Hospital.

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The incident occurred around 8.45 am when the Rahi Deluxe bus stopped at the Malik Deenar bus stop in Thalangara. According to Salih's complaint, the autorickshaw driver boarded the bus and stabbed him in the hand with a screwdriver before beating him up. Passengers were inside the bus at the time.

The Kasaragod town police said a dispute over the bus picking up passengers allegedly led to the attack. "An argument between the bus crew and the autorickshaw driver escalated into violence," said an officer.

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Following the incident, employees of other private buses staged a protest and suspended services on the Kasaragod-Railway Station-Thalangara route, leaving commuters stranded during the morning rush. Students and government employees were among those affected.

Kasaragod District Private Bus Operators' Federation K Girish said the railway station has a designated stand for autorickshaws, and passengers have to pay a token Re 1 to hire the auto taxis. "But some auto drivers do not use the stand inside and hover around the entrance of the railway station looking to pick passengers. They park on the road so close that bus conductors are not able to open the doors," he said. "When a bus crew objected to it, the auto driver stabbed the conductor," said Girish.

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The protesting bus employees said similar attacks on bus staff had happened in the past and demanded better security for workers and stringent action against those responsible.

The police said they had called for a discussion with the parties concerned at 5 pm. "Till the matter is resolved and the auto driver is booked, we are not servicing the Thalangara-Railway Station route," said Girish.