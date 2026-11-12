Malappuram: Investigation into the attack on a 19-year-old woman's boyfriend in Tirur has taken a new turn, with police suspecting that the accused had links to a network involved in the supply and use of synthetic drugs, including MDMA.

Investigators are probing whether the drug connections among the accused played a role in bringing them together and eventually leading to the brutal assault on the woman's boyfriend, a native of Pattambi. The incident took place on Wednesday night when a four-member gang, including two women, allegedly attacked the young man at Tirur. Police have already arrested five persons in connection with the case: Safana (19), a native of Pattambi; sisters Nadiya (20) and Rabeeba (25), natives of Annara near Tirur; and Irshad (28) and Asarudheen (25), both from Paravanna.

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According to the preliminary investigation, Nadiya and Rabeeba allegedly had close associations with a group suspected of supplying synthetic drugs. Irshad and Asarudheen, who were earlier arrested in connection with drug related cases, are also believed to be closely connected to the sisters. Police suspect that the accused women, including Safana, may have been linked through this social circle and its alleged drug-related activities.

Investigators have learnt that several persons suspected of involvement in the network, including Irshad and Asarudheen, frequently visited the sisters' house despite objections from their parents. The sisters reportedly had differences with their family over their associations and relationships with people linked to the suspected drug network.

Police are also examining how Safana, who travelled from Pattambi to Tirur, came into contact with the sisters and their associates. Investigators suspect that her alleged connection with the group may have been established through common acquaintances and drug-use circles.

Boyfriend followed her to Tirur

According to the police version, Safana left Pattambi for Tirur on Tuesday evening to visit Nadiya and Rabeeba at their house. At the same time, her 19-year-old boyfriend from Pattambi, accompanied by a friend, followed her to Tirur.

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The boyfriend wanted to know about her movements and activities in Tirur. Safana allegedly informed Nadiya and Rabeeba that her boyfriend had followed her and that his presence was causing her discomfort. Nadiya allegedly assured Safana that she would 'handle' the boyfriend.

When Safana's boyfriend contacted her after reaching Tirur, Nadiya answered the phone and reportedly told him that she would come and meet them. She subsequently arrived at the location along with Irshad and Asarudheen.

The group initially met Safana's boyfriend and his friend near the railway station premises. They later walked together towards the Thazhepalam bypass. However, the meeting allegedly turned violent, with the accused forcing the two young men into a car and assaulting them.

After the attack, Safana's boyfriend was abandoned by the roadside at Thazhepalam around 1.30 a.m. His friend, who witnessed the incident, subsequently informed the police.

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Police rule out paid quotation angle

Investigators do not currently believe that the attack was a paid quotation arranged by Safana. Instead, they suspect that she had asked the group to 'handle' her boyfriend because he had followed her to Tirur.

Police are also examining the nature of Safana's relationship with the other accused and why she travelled all the way from Pattambi to meet the sisters. Investigators suspect that the boyfriend's decision to follow her may have been prompted by concerns about her activities and associations in Tirur.

"We have learnt that this was not a paid quotation. Safana allegedly asked the others to handle her boyfriend after he followed her to Tirur. However, her associations with the other accused and the circumstances that led her to visit them are also being investigated," police sources said.

The investigation is now focusing on the possible drug connections of the accused, their personal relationships and the circumstances that culminated in the assault.

Meanwhile, all five accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.