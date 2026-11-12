The Tirur police have arrested a 19-year-old woman and four of her accomplices on charges of orchestrating a brutal attack on her boyfriend because he was 'overly possessive' and 'restricting' her personal freedom.

The primary accused, identified as 19-year-old Safana from Panangattuthodi in Pattambi, had recently arrived at a friend's residence in Annara, Tirur. On November 10, her 19-year-old boyfriend, a resident of Kondurkara near Pattambi, travelled to Tirur at midnight accompanied by a friend to meet her. After he called Safana on her mobile phone, she asked her friend Nadiya to meet him near the Tirur railway station under the pretext of bringing him to her location.

Nadiya arrived at the meeting point along with two male accomplices, Irshad and Azharuddin. The group walked with the boyfriend and his friend towards the Thazhepalam Bypass, where they forced both men into a waiting car. Inside the vehicle, the gang launched a violent assault on the boyfriend and his friend. By 1.30 am, the attackers dumped the severely beaten boyfriend on the roadside near Thazhepalam and fled.

The victim's friend managed to contact the local police immediately after the attack, prompting swift action. Officers registered a case and apprehended all five individuals involved: Safana, Nadiya (20), Rabeeba (25), Irshad (28), and Azharuddin (25). During questioning, Safana admitted to police that she arranged the attack because her boyfriend was constantly harassing her and curtailing her independence.