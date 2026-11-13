In a late-night heist, a bike-borne gang robbed a jewellery shop owner of two kilograms of gold in the commercial hub of Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred around 11 pm when he was returning home after closing his establishment.

The man, who owns Vaishnavi Jewellery in Chalai, was carrying the gold in a bag as he rode his two-wheeler towards his residence in Valiyashala. As he reached Sabhapathy Coil Road, attackers on a motorbike intercepted him and forcibly snatched the bag containing the precious metal before speeding away into the night.

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Local business owners and residents expressed shock over the incident, noting that this is the first time a gold robbery of such magnitude has been reported from the historic Chalai market area. Police suspect that the gang may have monitored the shop owner's routine before executing the robbery.

Fort police have registered a case and initiated a comprehensive probe. Investigators are analysing surveillance camera footage along the escape route to track down the vehicle and identify the perpetrators.