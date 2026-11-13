Thiruvananthapuram: With formal discussions on the appointment of a new Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president dragging on, leaders have begun publicly expressing their views on the post.

Kodikunnil Suresh, a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee, said he was fully qualified to become the KPCC president when asked about his prospects by the media. K Muraleedharan backed Kodikunnil, while Minister AP Anilkumar, whose name is also among those being considered, said leaders were free to express their opinions but the final decision rested with the party high command.

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Kodikunnil said he was a natural contender for the post, having successfully discharged all responsibilities entrusted to him by the party. He added that the leadership would consider various factors, including community representation and wider acceptability.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge belongs to the Dalit community, Kodikunnil noted, adding that the Congress had consistently worked to bring marginalised communities into the mainstream. However, the decision on whether he would be appointed KPCC president rested with the national leadership. He said no discussions had taken place with him on the matter so far.

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Kodikunnil attributed his eight victories in the Lok Sabha elections to his rapport with the people, public acceptance and hard work.

K Muraleedharan threw his weight behind Kodikunnil, asking what made him unsuitable for the post. He pointed out that Kodikunnil, who came from a poor Dalit family, had been a people's representative for several years.

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Muraleedharan also said Joseph Vazhackan and Benny Behanan were among the other leaders qualified for the position. His remarks appeared to indirectly rule out AP Anilkumar's prospects. He also dismissed the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, saying there was no need for one and that all ministers were capable.

The public exchange of views comes amid growing dissatisfaction over the delay in organisational decisions. There are complaints that the prolonged discussions over the reshuffle are affecting the party's functioning and its ability to exercise the desired influence over the government.

For now, state leaders have only received indications that discussions on the appointments could begin in Delhi towards the end of this month.