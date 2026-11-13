Kadambanad: Having hung up his military boots after decades of serving the nation, Ratnakumar has dedicated the past quarter of a century to an equally vital calling - nurturing the soil. A resident of ‘Vaishnavam’ in Kadambanad South, this army veteran has transformed over two acres surrounding his home into a lush, bountiful green haven.

Ratnakumar retired after 26 years of distinguished service in the Indian Army. Following in the footsteps of his late father, who was his guiding light, he took up farming with deep passion and discipline. His farm now flourishes with traditional regional tubers, including tapioca, colocasia (taro), elephant foot yam, and purple yam, alongside plantains and a variety of seasonal vegetables. Extending his passion vertically, he has also turned his terrace into a vibrant vegetable garden.

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Meticulous, regimented care keeps his homestead evergreen throughout the year. For the 73-year-old veteran, farming has never been a cold calculation of profits and losses. Having inherited this deep bond with the earth from his father in childhood, he describes working in the fields as a pure labour of love that keeps him happy and energized despite his advancing age.

In recognition of his lifelong dedication, the local grama panchayat felicitated him as a veteran farmer during this year's Farmers' Day celebrations. With no prominent marketplace nearby, he travels to neighbouring Kollam district to sell his produce at agricultural hubs like Patharam and Puthoor.

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However, the journey has not been without its share of struggles. While he has managed to erect makeshift barriers to ward off destructive wild boars, poor drainage remains a persistent threat. With no proper outlet for excess rainwater to drain away, this season's tapioca harvest completely rotted under waterlogged conditions.

Despite repeated pleas to deepen the canal and construct a protective retaining wall along the Kadambanad–Neythushala road, authorities have yet to intervene. Ratnakumar expressed deep heartache over being forced to leave patches of his fertile land fallow due to the unchecked wild boar menace and recurring water drainage woes.