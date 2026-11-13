Thazhathuvadakara: The key handover ceremony for 'Swapnakoodu' (‘Dream Nest’), a house built in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) District Chapter, was held at the Thazhathuvadakara Government Higher Secondary School. The house was constructed under the stewardship of the school’s NSS unit on a plot of land donated by Shaji Antony, Elanjipurath. Ronny K Baby, MLA, handed over the keys to the beneficiaries.

The meeting was presided over by Vellavoor Panchayat President Jalaja Mohanan, while State NSS Coordinator Dr S Santhosh Kumar presented the project report. Key contributors who steered the initiative - R Rahul, T Unnikrishnan Nair, PTA President Boby K Mathew, and contractor Arunraj -were felicitated at the event.

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Panchayat Vice President P T Anoop, Standing Committee Chairperson Sandhya Reji, Block Panchayat Member Suni Jiji, along with Panchayat members K S Leelamani, Rajan Sebastian, P S Shinto Mon, Bino K Thomas, M K Jayasree, V G Suja, James Areekkuzhy, K M Philip, and K Suresh, delivered speeches. School Principal R Jisha, Unnikrishnan Nair, Sidharth K Suresh, and M S Ashif also addressed the gathering.