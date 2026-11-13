Kozhikode: A 45-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Friday during bank repossession proceedings at her residence in Koothali, near Perambra.

The deceased has been identified as Kavitha of Kuyyodankandi, Koothali.

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According to police, bank officials, accompanied by an advocate commissioner and police personnel, arrived at the house around 11 am to carry out attachment proceedings regarding a loan recovery by South Indian Bank. Before the proceedings could begin, Kavitha went missing. A subsequent search by those present led to the discovery of her body in an old house situated behind her dwelling.

A senior official from the Perambra police station told Onmanorama that authorities are yet to establish a direct link between the death and the recovery proceedings.

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"When the police team reached their home, they learned that Kavitha was missing and immediately began a search of the area, which tragically ended in finding her dead," the official said.

Police stated that no formal complaint has been filed regarding either the recovery process or Kavitha's death, though an investigation is underway. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and inquiries continue.