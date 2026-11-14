Kochi: A 32-year-old marine engineer from Maharashtra has gone missing after stepping off a cargo vessel berthed at Willingdon Island in Kochi to buy medicine, prompting the Harbour Police to launch an investigation.

The missing man, Abeed Mukhtyar Juwale, is a resident of Nallasopara West in Palghar district, Maharashtra. He was serving as the Fourth Engineer aboard Boonya Naree, a cement-carrying vessel that arrived from Gujarat with a consignment and was berthed at the BTP Berth on Willingdon Island.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Harbour Crime Police Station, Juwale left the vessel at around 4:35 pm on Thursday, reportedly suffering from fever. He told his colleagues that he was stepping out to purchase medicine and would return within 10 minutes.

When he failed to return, the crew members contacted him over the phone. Juwale answered the first call and assured them that he would be back shortly, saying, “I will be back in 10 minutes.” However, subsequent attempts to reach him proved futile, as his mobile phone was found switched off. There has been no contact with him since.

The vessel’s departure was subsequently delayed because of his absence. The ship’s authorities approached the police after being unable to trace him.

On Friday, another crew member of the ship appeared at the Harbour Police Station at 4.10 am and filed a complaint, and a case was registered under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with missing persons.

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“The circumstances surrounding Juwale's departure from the port premises have also raised questions about security protocols, as crew members are generally required to obtain formal clearance before leaving the restricted port area. We are examining how Juwale managed to leave the premises without obtaining the required permission or pass,” said a police officer.

“Access to and exit from the port premises are regulated, and crew members cannot simply walk out without obtaining the necessary clearance or pass. The security procedures are comparable to those followed at airports, where personnel cannot leave restricted areas without authorisation,” the officer added.

The police confirmed that Juwale had not obtained any official pass or permission before leaving. However, his colleagues initially did not suspect anything unusual because he had told them he was going out briefly to buy medicine and would return within 10 minutes.

Juwale had also left all his luggage and personal belongings aboard the vessel, police said.

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By the time the ship’s staff approached the police early Friday morning, the vessel was scheduled to depart. After informing the shipping authorities and completing the complaint formalities, the ship left Kochi.

CCTV footage being examined

The Harbour Police are examining CCTV footage from the port premises and surrounding areas to reconstruct Juwale’s movements after he left the vessel. Investigators are checking whether he visited any nearby medical stores, boarded a two-wheeler or hired an app-based taxi such as Uber.

“We have not yet been able to establish where he went after leaving the vessel. CCTV footage and other available evidence are being examined to trace his movements. So far, we have no confirmation that he visited a pharmacy or any clear indication of the route he took after leaving the port,” the officer said.

The police are also trying to establish whether Juwale travelled to his hometown in Maharashtra or went elsewhere. “He is a native of Maharashtra, but we have not been able to ascertain whether he returned home or whether something else happened after he left the vessel. Nothing has been confirmed so far,” the officer added.

The police are in the process of contacting his family members in Maharashtra as efforts to trace the missing engineer continue.