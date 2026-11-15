Pulpally: Renovation work on the 35-kilometre Perikkalloor–Bathery road, which commenced two years ago from the border area of Perikkalloor, has remained suspended at Cheeyambam for nearly a year. The project, which was designed to modernise the corridor with high-grade surfacing and slab-covered drainage along the shoulders, has been bogged down by disputes since its inception. Initial plans to begin work from Sulthan Bathery were altered following public opposition, shifting the starting point to Perikkalloor.

Work on the initial seven-kilometre stretch from Perikkalloor to Mullankolly progressed smoothly before slowing down toward Pulpally. Amid mounting public complaints, construction proceeded toward Eriyappally, though several sections were bypassed. Crucial works—including the reconstruction of a bridge at Thazheyangadi and pipeline repairs near the market—dragged on for over a year, leaving large potholes that continue to disrupt traffic.

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Following a Vigilance inquiry into construction irregularities, work was halted at Kalanadikkolly. Eventually, operations were discontinued at Cheeyambam, after which the contractor withdrew all machinery and materials from the site.

A total of ₹19.5 crore was sanctioned for the project. The contracting agency has formally informed the Public Works Department (PWD) that works corresponding to the allocated amount have been completed, noting that resuming construction will require a revised estimate and additional funds. Although the issue was addressed during a ministerial meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, the PWD indicated that immediate funding is constrained by fiscal limits. However, the minister assured that measures would be taken to complete the pending works.

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Meanwhile, bus operators stated that the deteriorated condition of the Cheeyambam–Bathery stretch has disrupted regular services and resulted in frequent vehicle damage.

Expedite Pending Road Works: CPM

The CPM Pulpally Area Committee has attributed the prolonged delay in completing the Bathery–Pulpally and Eriyappally–Kenichira road projects to official apathy.

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The committee noted that funds for both corridors were sanctioned under the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. While delays on the part of the contractor initially affected the schedule, the committee alleged that a lack of political initiative, including from the local MLA, further impeded progress.

Despite public demonstrations demanding the completion of the Eriyappally–Manalvayal–Kenichira stretch, no definitive resolution has been reached. The party demanded that authorities take immediate steps to complete both road projects without further delay.