Kakkanad: Pedestrians along Kakkanad’s major roads are facing life-threatening hazards, with footpaths turning into virtual death traps. The culprit: crumbling, displaced, and missing concrete slabs over roadside storm drains that leave massive, open craters in their wake. Despite recurring accidents and even fatal mishaps, civic authorities have remained indifferent, failing to carry out essential repairs.

Hazardous sinkholes and broken slabs lie in wait for unsuspecting pedestrians along key stretches, including the Seaport–Airport Road and Infopark Road. On the Seaport–Airport Road—one of the city’s busiest pedestrian corridors—footpaths are riddled with broken, sunken, and misaligned slabs, posing a constant danger.

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Alarmingly, these deteriorating walkways directly border the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which employs roughly 25,000 people. Hundreds of commuters rely on these paths every day. At least a quarter of the SEZ workforce rents accommodations in nearby neighborhoods such as Chittethukara and Thuthiyoor, commuting back and forth on foot—many during late-night shifts. It is along these very routes that the pavement slabs have given way, opening dangerous chasms beneath their feet. The severe lack of functional streetlights along several stretches further compounds the danger, turning night commutes into a high-stakes gamble.

Further down, along the stretch between IMG Junction and Infopark, footpaths are practically nonexistent. Where drains have been covered, the slabs are loose and wobbling. Similar hazards plague Civil Line Road—currently disrupted by Metro Rail construction—and the Seaport–Airport–Civil Line link road, where footpaths are in total disarray. Between Chembumukku and Padamugal on Civil Line Road, pedestrian safety is severely compromised not only by damaged pavements, but also by heavy vehicles mounting the footpath to bypass traffic snarls.