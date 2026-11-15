Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister VD Satheesan will hold discussions with Education Minister N Samsudheen regarding the appointment of candidates on the Kerala Public Service Commission's (PSC) Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank list.

The development was conveyed to the protesting rank-holders on Sunday, said M Jayakrishnan, one of the protesters, while speaking to the media. He said they had been informed that the talks would take place. However, the exact date and time of the meeting have not yet been communicated.

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The rank-holders said they would continue their protest until concrete assurances were given regarding their demands.

Meanwhile, S Valarmathi, secretary of the All Kerala Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) Rank Holders' Association, is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital after her health deteriorated during an indefinite hunger strike.

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Valarmathi had shaved her head and launched a fast unto death outside the Kerala Secretariat on October 26. The protest was aimed at pressing the government to expedite appointments and address the concerns of candidates on the LPST rank list.

On November 11, the Cantonment police removed Valarmathi and other protesters from the site and dismantled their temporary shelter. She was taken to the General Hospital but returned to the Secretariat the following morning after being discharged to resume her hunger strike.

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Her condition worsened again on November 12, with doctors reportedly detecting low sodium levels and abnormal ECG readings. She was subsequently admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite her deteriorating health, fellow protesters said she remained determined to continue her hunger strike.

The rank-holders are demanding that all existing vacancies be filled from the current LPST rank list before its validity expires. They have also called for reducing the teacher-student ratio in lower primary schools from 1:30 to 1:25, which they say would create additional teaching posts.

Other demands include extending the validity of the rank list, bringing aided-school teacher appointments and head teacher vacancies under the PSC's recruitment process, and protecting teaching posts from being lost due to division reductions.

The agitation has intensified in recent weeks, drawing political attention and support from various groups. The protesters have maintained that they will not withdraw their strike without concrete steps from the government towards addressing their demands.