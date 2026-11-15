Kozhikode: The seventh edition of the Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo concludes today at the Calicut Trade Centre.

Opened from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm, the trade fair features over 200 brands across more than 300 stalls. It showcased modern machinery and technological solutions across various sectors, including food processing, packaging, commercial kitchen operations, baking, industrial laundry, printing, precision cutting, solar energy, and agriculture. Attendees can view live demonstrations and make direct purchases.

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Aimed at aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses looking to expand operations, the expo serves as a platform for networking, exploring franchise options, and identifying investment opportunities. In addition to commercial exhibits, the venue features a food court managed by Hiras Catering and Events, a 'Made in Kerala' trade zone offering discounts on home appliances, an auto zone, and food trucks.

Excel Refrigeration and Bakery Equipment serves as the bakery machinery and kitchen equipment partner. Other event partners include B T Namboothiri’s Haritha Agritech (dairy farming and agricultural products partner), Life Insurance Corporation of India (insurance partner), Hiras Catering and Events (food partner), and OneCore (outdoor partner). The All Kerala Distributors Association, Bake One, and the Malabar Chamber of Commerce are the supporting partners.

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Admission is ₹50 per person, with free entry for children under five years of age. Spot registration is available at the venue, and visitors can also register by scanning the event's QR code. For further information, contact 9048050689.