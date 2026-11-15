Vadakkencherry: Seleena (41), a resident of Poochapara in Thenidukku, is grappling with a severe financial crisis after unforeseen medical emergencies derailed her plans for self-reliance and pushed her into compounding debt.

Five years ago, Seleena availed of a ₹2-lakh loan from the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation to start a micro-enterprise and support her family. Although she managed to repay ₹1.10 lakh, the outstanding liability—driven by accumulated interest—has surged to ₹2,58,703.

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Her financial troubles began when her mother fell critically ill, exhausting most of her resources on medical treatments. Following her mother’s demise, her son also fell seriously ill, worsening her financial distress. The sudden burden of medical bills halted her loan repayments, and she recently received an asset attachment notice from the corporation. While her son has since recovered, his undergraduate education has been disrupted due to unpaid college fees.

The family's living conditions are equally precarious. Seleena and her son reside in an ageing, tiled house on the verge of collapse. To keep rainwater out, the roof has been covered with tarpaulin sheets. Construction of a new house was initiated earlier, but work stalled at the foundation and brick walls due to a lack of funds.

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Persistent health issues now prevent Seleena from taking up regular work. Determined to help her son complete his degree, she is seeking financial assistance from the public to clear the pending loan and secure his future.