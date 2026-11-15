Alappuzha: A migrant worker was taken into police custody for killing a two-year-old girl after a quarrel with the baby's mother at her rented house in Mavelikkara on Saturday night.

The accused, Paritosh Mandel, a native of Assam, allegedly slammed the child against the floor in a fit of anger during an argument with the woman. The child was brought to Mavelikkara District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

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According to the investigating officer, Mandal had returned home in an inebriated state and got into an argument with the woman. The child, who was nearby, was caught in the altercation when the quarrel escalated. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday.

Mandal, who works as a construction labourer, has been living in Mavelikkara for over five years. He had known the woman for some time, even before she moved to Mavelikkara just over two weeks ago.

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They were staying in a rented house near Mankamkuzhy junction. The woman has another daughter besides the child who was killed.

Mandal is currently in police custody. Further details regarding the incident are being investigated.