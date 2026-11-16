Thiruvananthapuram: A Crime Branch report flagging just two lapses by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in the Thrissur Pooram disruption has failed to pass muster with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, who has sent it back for a fresh probe over missing findings and insufficient evidence.

The report noted that Ajith Kumar had failed to act on intelligence inputs warning of a possible disruption of the festival. It also said he could not be reached when trouble broke out, despite attempts by then Revenue Minister K Rajan and other police officers to contact him. Chennithala, however, found that the report had failed to spell out the serious lapses by Ajith Kumar, who was in charge of overseeing the festival, or provide sufficient evidence to substantiate them. This prompted him to return the report.

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The government's objections stem partly from discrepancies between the Crime Branch findings and those in the report submitted by former DGP S Darvesh Sahib to the previous LDF government in November last year. While the earlier report had flagged serious lapses by Ajith Kumar, several of these findings were missing from the Crime Branch report, according to the Home Department. Chennithala has also expressed dissatisfaction over the omission of Ajith Kumar's explanation from the DGP's report.

The Crime Branch report pointed to lapses by both the police and Thiruvambady Devaswom. It cited Devaswom employees' failure to follow police instructions as one factor that led to the trouble. It, however, ruled out a conspiracy among police officers to sabotage the Pooram and gave a clean chit to former Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashok.

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State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar said the DGP had forwarded the minister's directions to the ADGP, Crime Branch. The investigation team would re-examine the report and submit a fresh one to the government, incorporating additional evidence and details to substantiate its findings, he said.

The development, meanwhile, has drawn a sharp response from the CPM, which accused the UDF government of trying to tailor the findings to suit its political interests. "The UDF government wants a report that suits its interests. That is why it returned the Crime Branch report. What is being done in the name of an SIT is absurd and an attempt to discredit the previous government," CPM state secretary M V Govindan said.

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Thiruvambady Devaswom welcomes move

Thiruvambady Devaswom has welcomed the decision to re-examine the report, maintaining that the police were responsible for the trouble during the Pooram. Devaswom secretary K Girish Kumar said he had not seen the Crime Branch report but had already brought the organisation's grievances to the notice of the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Devaswom Minister.

"The police themselves created the problems. The Home Department has realised that their report was not correct, which is why a fresh investigation has been ordered. Thiruvambady Devaswom welcomes this development," he said.