Kochi: A 56-year-old man, whose right leg was amputated below the knee three months ago following alleged medical negligence at the North Paravur Taluk Headquarters Hospital, launched a sit-in protest outside the hospital on Monday, demanding justice, the release of his complete medical records and an impartial investigation.

The protester, Abdul Jabbar, a native of Kunnukara in North Paravur in Ernakulam, demanded that the hospital superintendent and the doctor who attended to him be kept away from duty pending the inquiry. He also urged authorities not to use police force to evict him, saying he would continue his agitation until he received justice.

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Speaking to the media, Jabbar alleged that despite filing complaints with the police and the health department, they had not approached him to record his statement.

“They came for inspection, and they were not ready to meet me, record my statement,” he said, questioning the credibility of the departmental inquiry.

Jabbar also alleged that the hospital superintendent had tried to dissuade him from pursuing a formal complaint by invoking Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s political standing in North Paravur, his home constituency.

“What they told me is, ‘This is the Chief Minister’s constituency; it will cause problems for the Chief Minister’. All help, even up to getting a prosthetic leg, was promised to me by the Superintendent that day. I need justice,” he said.

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Medical records withheld, alleges Jabbar

A key demand behind the protest is the release of his complete medical records up to July 27. Jabbar alleged that the hospital had failed to provide the documents despite his submitting an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act around 40 days ago.

While records relating to his first visit were handed over directly, the remaining documents were allegedly delayed. He said officials initially promised to provide them in person but later claimed they had been dispatched by post. However, he has received neither the records nor any confirmation from postal authorities.

Jabbar also rejected allegations that his agitation was politically motivated or intended to secure financial assistance. He said his local ward member had intervened out of humanitarian concern.

“On social media, cyberattacks are happening against me, saying that I am doing this for money, that I am doing this for financial help,” he said.

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He added that he had complained to the Cyber Police and the Director General of Police (DGP) about the alleged online harassment, but no action had been initiated.

North Paravur Municipal Chairman Ramesh D Kurup and the chairman of the Health Standing Committee visited Jabbar at the protest site and assured him that discussions would be held on Monday to address his grievances. Jabbar said he would continue the protest until his medical records were handed over and an impartial investigation was assured.

Hospital denies medical lapse

The controversy stems from Jabbar’s visits to the hospital’s casualty wing on the night of July 26, 2026, with severe pain in his right foot.

According to him, no senior doctors were available during his two visits, and junior trainee doctors administered painkillers and injections before sending him home on both occasions.

When he returned the following afternoon, a surgeon informed him that blood circulation to his right leg had stopped due to a vascular blockage and that the critical treatment window had passed, he alleged.

Despite emergency referrals to a private hospital in Angamaly and the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, the limb could not be saved and had to be amputated below the knee.

The hospital administration has denied any medical negligence. In a preliminary inquiry report submitted to the Ernakulam District Medical Officer (DMO) and the Director of Health Services (DHS), the superintendent maintained that there had been no lapse in treatment.

According to the hospital’s version, the surgeon examined Jabbar on the afternoon of July 27 and immediately referred him to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. However, Jabbar allegedly refused the transfer and opted to return home at his own risk. His daughter, who accompanied him, reportedly signed a declaration in the hospital register accepting responsibility for the decision.

Hospital authorities were not available for comments on the protest on Monday.