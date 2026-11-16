Kozhikode: Tension prevailed at the South Indian Bank's Naduvannur branch on Monday as relatives and local residents staged a protest with the body of Kavitha (45), who allegedly died by suicide amid loan recovery proceedings at her house in Koothali near Perambra last week.

The protest, organised by a people's action committee, began around 9 am, with the body taken to the bank premises after it was kept at the mortuary of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

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Kavitha's relatives and local residents demanded that a murder case be registered against the bank officials and adequate compensation be provided to her family. They also accused the bank authorities of pushing the family into a desperate situation through the recovery proceedings.

Kavitha. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Kavitha, a native of Kuyyodankandi in Koothali, was found hanging in an old house near her residence on Friday when bank officials, accompanied by an advocate commissioner and police personnel, arrived to initiate repossession proceedings over a defaulted loan.

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Kavitha and her husband, Babu, had jointly availed a loan of ₹17 lakh from the South Indian Bank's Naduvannur branch by mortgaging their house and land. They had repaid around ₹5 lakh, but the outstanding liability, including interest, had reportedly mounted to nearly ₹50 lakh.

The family had allegedly sought a week's time to repay the amount. Babu, who works as a spray-painting labourer, had gone to work, while their two daughters had left for school when Kavitha was found dead.

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The family had reportedly approached the bank seeking more time to settle the dues. However, the recovery proceedings were initiated on Friday.

Police had registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. A police official had earlier said that the direct link, if any, between the recovery proceedings and Kavitha's death was yet to be established.