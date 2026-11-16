Malappuram: Locals have blamed gross negligence by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for the tragic electrocution of a student at a paddy field in Cherumukku. The fatal shock was caused by a charged stay-wire supporting a pole.

According to residents, electric poles have been tilting precariously, and power lines have hung dangerously low for years. Despite bringing the issue to the authorities' attention on multiple occasions, nothing was done. KSEB officials had even passed through the area and witnessed the hazardous wire several times, yet took no corrective measures.

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The area originally fell under the Thirurangadi KSEB section before being reassigned to the Venniyoor office three years ago. Residents noted that formal complaints had been lodged at both offices to no avail. A similar tragedy was narrowly averted three years ago when a local youth suffered an electric shock at the site; he survived only because alert locals quickly pulled the nearby fuse.

The incident occurred at a time when agricultural activity is at its peak, with farmers preparing the fields for paddy cultivation. Cherumukku is also known for its blooming water lilies, which regularly draw both locals and outsiders into the fields to pick the flowers. Despite this high footfall, the KSEB failed to fix the hazardous power lines. Ultimately, it was an innocent child who paid the price for the authorities' apathy.

A stay wire dangling from a power line across a field in Cherumukku. . Photo: Special arrangement

Massive protests broke out against the KSEB yesterday following the incident. Angered residents blocked linesmen who arrived to replace the blown fuse, refusing to let them proceed until senior officials arrived at the scene. Tensions remained high even after an Assistant Engineer reached the spot, with locals continuing to stage a vehement protest.

KSEB apologises

The tragic loss of 14-year-old Junaid, who was fatally electrocuted by a support wire of an electric post in Tirurangadi, is profoundly heartbreaking. This is a tragedy that should never have happened, and we tender an unreserved apology to the public. For KSEB, the safety of both citizens and our personnel is of paramount importance. Decisive and stringent measures will be taken to ensure that an incident of this nature is never repeated.

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A thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway, led by the Deputy Chief Engineer of the Tirurangadi Electrical Circle. Strict and uncompromising action will be taken against anyone found responsible. Furthermore, immediate steps are being taken to patrol all power lines across the area to identify and eliminate potential hazards on a war footing.

To help us avert such dangers, we urge the public to remain vigilant: if you notice any electrical hazard, please immediately share photos and location details to our WhatsApp helpline at 9496 01 01 01.

We will leave no stone unturned to ensure such a tragedy never recurs. On behalf of the management and the entire workforce of KSEB, we once again offer our deepest apologies and heartfelt condolences to Junaid’s grieving parents, his family, friends, and the wider public.

Immediate probe ordered into student’s electrocution: Minister Sunny Joseph

Minister Sunny Joseph has ordered an immediate inquiry and compensation for the family following the tragic death of a student due to electrocution. The Tirurangadi Deputy Chief Engineer has been directed to investigate the incident and submit a report promptly.

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The Minister also instructed officials to take immediate steps to dismantle power lines that have remained switched off and unmaintained for over a year.

Directives have been issued to look into any official lapses and determine if there was negligence in addressing prior complaints regarding the matter. The Minister warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty. He added that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been instructed to disburse compensation to the family of the deceased student, Junaid.

Silenced Rhythms: Young artist Junaid will no longer grace the arts fest stage

Just as he was poised to captivate audiences with his Duffmuttu performance at the Sub-District School Arts Festival kicking off today, a vibrant young talent has bid a tragic, untimely farewell to his family, friends, and hometown. Junaid, a Class 9 student at Tirurangadi Government Higher Secondary School, passed away yesterday following an accidental electrocution.

A key member of the school’s high school Daff troupe, Junaid had been pouring his heart into rigorous rehearsals for the sub-district competition. The Parappanangadi Sub-District School Arts Festival is being hosted jointly by the Tirurangadi Oriental Higher Secondary School and the Government Higher Secondary School. Teachers, classmates, and neighbours are still struggling to come to terms with the devastating reality that the little boy who was meant to set the stage alight will never perform again.

Junaid was also an enthusiastic participant in the cultural fests held at the Cherumukku Mambaul Uloom Madrasa. In the presence of a vast, grief-stricken gathering, his body was laid to rest at the Cherumukku Juma Masjid cemetery.