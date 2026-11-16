Wayanad: Commuters along two major stretches in the municipality can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The municipal authorities are set to kick off renovation work on the Madiyoorkuni–Chuzhali and Munderi–Maniyangode roads, bringing an end to the prolonged travel woes of local residents.

Both roads have long been in deplorable condition, causing severe hardship to the public. Tenders have been floated for the Chuzhali road project with an outlay of ₹55 lakh, while ₹40 lakh has been sanctioned to revamp the Munderi–Maniyangode stretch.

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Earlier, ₹20.50 crore had been earmarked through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the Madiyoorkuni–Chuzhali and Chuzhali–Kunnambatta stretches, including the construction of a bridge. However, despite completing the tender process, the project hit a roadblock after a contractor approached the High Court. Although an initial plan was drawn up to carry out ₹29 lakh worth of repairs on Chuzhali road, the funds proved sufficient for only a small section. The municipal council consequently sanctioned an additional ₹55 lakh to ensure comprehensive repairs.

Similarly, repair work on the Munderi–Maniyangode road—initially taken up with an allocation of ₹22 lakh—ground to a halt with the onset of the monsoon, leaving the stretch completely battered.

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Under the Headquarters Outer Ring Road project (connecting Puliyarmala, Maniyangode, Munderi, Warehouse, Puzhamudi, and Vellaramkunnu), ₹10.50 crore had been earmarked in the budget and handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD). However, when the PWD drew up the formal estimates, the entire ₹10.50 crore was consumed by the Vellaramkunnu–Puzhamudi stretch alone, leaving the Munderi–Maniyangode sector out in the cold.

Following this, the municipality revised the project plans, sanctioned ₹40 lakh, and floated fresh tenders to take up the pending work.