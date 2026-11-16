Nedumkandam: Nearly a decade after its inception, the Nedumkandam Fire and Rescue Services station is still waiting for a building of its own, with personnel forced to carry out their duties under severely cramped and neglected conditions. Inaugurated on February 29, 2016, the station continues to operate out of a makeshift building temporarily allotted by the local panchayat. Firefighters and staff are forced to get by with bare-minimum amenities in makeshift rest quarters. It has been years since ₹4 crore was sanctioned from the MLA fund to construct a dedicated facility, yet the project has barely progressed beyond initial soil testing. The fund was earmarked from the ₹7 crore allocated during the Nava Kerala Sadas for priority regional infrastructure projects to build a modern, well-equipped station.

Land available, yet untapped

Two years ago, the Revenue Department officially handed over an 83-cent plot near the Government Higher Secondary School in Nedumkandam town for the station's construction. However, with the project indefinitely stalled, the designated land currently doubles as a temporary public parking lot.