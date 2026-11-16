Kochi: A major tragedy was averted at the Government Lower Primary School, Mallussery, in Parakkadavu panchayat near Angamaly on Monday morning when a newly installed glass-and-aluminium shield along the front corridor collapsed minutes before the morning assembly, injuring a ward member and five students.

Mary Raphael, Ward 7 member of Parakkadavu panchayat, sustained deep cuts to both hands and a finger after the structure fell on her while she was inspecting it. Five students, aged between five and 10, suffered minor scratches and abrasions on their legs from flying glass shards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured students received first aid at the school and did not require hospitalisation.

The Angamaly police registered a case under Sections 125 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against contractor Jismon and the engineer of the Parakkadavu Block Engineering Section for alleged negligence.

According to the FIR, registered based on a complaint by headmaster Jaiju P, the incident occurred around 10 am, just before the morning assembly. The school has around 100 students.

One of the staff members first noticed that the clamps securing the newly installed shield had loosened along nearly half its length. Glass panels on two doors on the northern side were also found broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alerted by the staff, Mary Raphael rushed to the school and was inspecting the structure when it suddenly collapsed.

“It was only minutes before the morning assembly, when students and teachers would have gathered beneath the glass shield. A major tragedy was narrowly avoided,” she told Onmanorama.

Raphael said she instinctively raised her right hand to protect her head as the structure came crashing down.

“When it came down, I took the weight on my right hand. When I bore the weight, this entire glass came crashing down toward my head, and fortunately not a single piece of glass hit my face or eyes,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glass pierced deep into her hands, causing blood loss. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she briefly lost consciousness. Her condition is now stable.

Headmaster Jaiju said the larger sections fell onto the corridor, while shattered fragments flew towards the classrooms.

“The collapsed structure didn’t directly hit the students, but when it crashed down, a lot of glass shattered and flew outward. So while the large pieces of glass stayed right there, tiny shards of powdered glass flew out, and about five children got minor scratches on their legs,” he said.

Questions over construction quality

The incident triggered protests, with parents and residents alleging substandard workmanship and serious safety lapses.

The slanting glass-and-aluminium shield was installed above the front corridor railing to block wind-driven rain and sunlight. Spanning around 10 to 20 m, it was completed barely a month to one and a half months ago as part of renovation works.

The headmaster said the work was funded using the unspent balance of a ₹1.20-cr grant allocated under the MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) scheme following the 2018 floods.

Jaiju alleged that the heavy frame had been secured using one-inch screws spaced roughly three-quarters of a metre apart.

“The screws used to secure the structure were not strong enough. They were barely an inch long and could not withstand the weight of the frame, causing it to collapse,” he said.

Parakkadavu panchayat secretary Mohammed Aslam clarified that while the panchayat was responsible for maintaining the school, the MPLAD-funded renovation was overseen by the block panchayat.

Block panchayat secretary Manoj MS said the renovation had been underway for over a month, adding that the contractor appeared to have failed to ensure the shield was properly installed.

Following the headmaster’s complaint, Angamaly Sub-Inspector Jojo George visited the school, recorded his statement and registered the case.