Kasaragod: Even as authorities warn of acute power shortages, electricity continues to be brazenly wasted here. For the past week, streetlights in the Ottapadavu area have been left on continuously, burning through both day and night.

A similar situation occurred in nearby Mauvveni just a week ago, where the lights were left on for days on end. Frustrated residents say they are caught in a bureaucratic runaround: whenever they report the issue to the electricity board, they are told to take it up with the panchayat; yet, when they contact the panchayat, they are directed right back to the electricity office. Around ten streetlights continue to burn unchecked along the Ottapadavu stretch.