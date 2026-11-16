Uncle arrested for hacking nephew following verbal spat
Police arrested CA Saleem for allegedly hacking his nephew, KA Rasal, with a billhook following a drunken dispute in Thodupuzha. Rasal sustained hand injuries, and the accused was remanded to judicial custody.
Police arrested CA Saleem for allegedly hacking his nephew, KA Rasal, with a billhook following a drunken dispute in Thodupuzha. Rasal sustained hand injuries, and the accused was remanded to judicial custody.
Police arrested CA Saleem for allegedly hacking his nephew, KA Rasal, with a billhook following a drunken dispute in Thodupuzha. Rasal sustained hand injuries, and the accused was remanded to judicial custody.
Thodupuzha: Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly hacking his nephew following a heated argument. The accused has been identified as CA Saleem, a resident of Alackal House in Elamdesam. The victim, KA Rasal (30) of Kaithanikkal House in Perumpillichira, is the son of Saleem’s sister.
The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday at Saleem's residence in Muriyathodu. According to the police, the two were drinking together when a heated argument broke out. Saleem allegedly pushed Rasal down before grabbing a billhook (vakkathi) from the kitchen and slashing his hand and fingers.
Saleem runs a meat stall at Mangattukavala. The injured Rasal sought treatment at the Thodupuzha District Hospital.
A police team led by Thodupuzha Station House Officer (SHO) KP Manesh arrested the accused. He was later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.