​Thodupuzha: Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly hacking his nephew following a heated argument. The accused has been identified as CA Saleem, a resident of Alackal House in Elamdesam. The victim, KA Rasal (30) of Kaithanikkal House in Perumpillichira, is the son of Saleem’s sister.

​The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday at Saleem's residence in Muriyathodu. According to the police, the two were drinking together when a heated argument broke out. Saleem allegedly pushed Rasal down before grabbing a billhook (vakkathi) from the kitchen and slashing his hand and fingers.

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​Saleem runs a meat stall at Mangattukavala. The injured Rasal sought treatment at the Thodupuzha District Hospital.

​A police team led by Thodupuzha Station House Officer (SHO) KP Manesh arrested the accused. He was later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.