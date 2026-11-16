Thiruvananthapuram: Congress faction leaders have already sounded the bugle of rebellion. Now leaders of UDF constituents have also shed their restraint and spoken up against the failure of top Congress leadership, particularly Chief Minister VD Satheesan, to fairly and efficiently hand over the reins of the various government-controlled boards and corporations among UDF partners.

Kerala Congress leader and water resources minister Mons Joseph was the first to openly lament about the tardy progress in decision-making. "The UDF had convened (more than two months ago) and decided to expedite the sharing of boards and corporations among coalition partners. In fact, the Chief Minister had already held bilateral discussions with UDF constituents. But somehow these various strands of discussions are not effectively coordinated," Joseph said on Monday, and added: "The issue should be solved at the earliest without causing any misgivings."

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Top sources said that Kerala Congress had been offered eight chairman posts. The party, however, is not satisfied. A top post for its chairman PJ Joseph is their biggest demand. "PJ Joseph sir should be honourably accommodated. He should be brought to a prominent power position. And UDF nominees should occupy top positions in boards and corporations without delay," Joseph said.

He wanted the Congress party to take the lead. "Coordination with coalition partners should be done more effectively," the minister said. As it stands, LDF nominees are still at the helm of most boards and corporations

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RSP leader and forest minister Shibu Baby John was blunt without being offensive. The minister said that he was finding it difficult to face his comrades in the party. "Of course they would not ask me on my face, but can I fault them if they felt that it was not enough that I was made a minister, with all the perks of office. Didn't they also deserve something?" Shibu Baby John said on Monday at a meeting of party workers. "Won't they justifiably feel resentful that even months after the UDF came to power, people appointed by the LDF speed past them in state cars," the minister said.

The RSP had nine chairman posts during the tenure of the previous UDF government. This time the party has been offered only four, and this has outraged the party. Shibu Baby John is said to have conveyed his party's displeasure to Chief Minister V D Satheesan during the bilateral discussions held early in the month. Many in the RSP want its leaders to take an uncompromising position. Some even have said that the party should quit its lone minister's post if its tally of nine chairman posts is not retained. However, the UDF has not convened for a long time for the party to officially make its position clear within the Front.

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Notably, both Mons Joseph and Shibu Baby John were careful not to publicly air their disappointment with the number of chairman posts offered to them. Both confined their misgivings to the delay in the sharing of posts.

The Muslim League, which has been offered 22 seats, perhaps is the only UDF constituent without a grouse. Sources in the UDF say that the delay is mostly on account of the intensifying group rivalries within the Congress party.

The party has decided to have 60 chairman posts to itself, but the struggle for supremacy within the party has virtually rendered decision-making impossible. The UDF convenor Adoor Prakash, a close ally of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, has openly hinted that the Chief Minister was authoritarian in his functioning. He said that Satheesan was not just refusing to convene UDF meetings but also had the habit of keeping other UDF leaders like him in the dark on important policy matters.

The Chief Minister, on the other hand, is said to be uncomfortable with the perceived dominance of the KC Venugopal faction, which during the race for chief ministership had subsumed the 'A Group', particularly its younger leaders like PC Vishnunath, T Siddique and Shafi Parambil. He wants boards and corporations to be distributed on merit.

Now, the 'A Group' old guard of Benny Behanan, KC Joseph and MM Hassan have decided to regroup and demand its share in the spoils of power. The group once led by Oommen Chandy has been dormant since the former Chief Minister's death. The young brigade, except Siddique, has also joined them, and together they have met KPCC president Sunny Joseph and reportedly complained that they were being marginalised in leadership discussions.

Congress sources said that the 'I Group' led by home minister Chennithala, too, will now flex its muscle. All of a sudden, there has emerged too many claimants for each of the 60 chairman posts the Congress has taken for itself.