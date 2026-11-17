Adimali: A sagging overhead power line near Mookambika Nagar in Chattupara has turned into a major safety hazard. One of the two cables has drooped perilously close to the ground, so low that anyone simply raising a hand risks touching it.

Just the other day, a group of local women had a miraculous escape. They were cutting bamboo reeds to build vegetable trellises when alert neighbours intervened in the nick of time, averting a potential electrocution.

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Adding to the concern, dozens of children from the neighborhood regularly gather to play in the adjacent open ground. With fears of a fatal mishap looming large, residents are demanding that the electricity department intervene immediately and raise the line to a safe height.