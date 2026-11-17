Malappuram: A 23-year-old man was arrested by a special investigation team of the police in connection with the daylight robbery of ₹9.95 lakh from a youth outside a bank in Nilambur on Monday.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Shafi, 23, of Kodakkad near Natukallu. He was taken into custody from his house around 1 am on Tuesday.

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The robbery took place around 11.45 am on Monday in front of the Bank of Baroda branch on the District Hospital Road in Nilambur. The victim, Firoz Kummali, of Amarambalam South, was attacked by a gang waiting outside the bank after he withdrew the money. The assailants snatched the packet containing the cash and fled in a car. Firoz sustained injuries to his hand in the attack.

Following the incident, a special investigation team was formed under Nilambur DySP K Rafeek. The probe, led by Nilambur Circle Inspector N B Shaiju, and focused on CCTV footage from the area, thus helping the police identify the suspects. According to the police, Shafi was part of the gang and had monitored the victim's movements before passing on the information to the other members, facilitating the robbery.

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The Maruti Swift car allegedly used by the gang has also been taken into police custody. Shafi will be produced before a court on Tuesday, while the police have intensified efforts to trace the other members of the gang.