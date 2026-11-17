Providing major relief from the chronic traffic bottlenecks along the Chathannoor stretch of the National Highway, the newly constructed Ithikkara bridge has been fully opened to vehicular traffic. Vehicles bound for Kollam had already been redirected across the new bridge earlier. With tarring works now complete, Thiruvananthapuram-bound traffic from Kollam was also allowed onto the bridge starting yesterday. This has finally cleared the path for smooth two-way transit all the way from Ithikkara to the district border at Parippally Kadambattukonam.

However, the relief has been tempered by grave safety concerns. Commuters are facing serious risks due to the complete lack of lighting, missing safety barriers, and incomplete ancillary works. In the dead of night, the sheer darkness makes it nearly impossible for motorists to judge the width, edges, and shoulders of the expansive carriageway.

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Service roads run up to 250 meters on either side of the bridge, at which point they merge directly into the highway. Crucial infrastructure, including median dividers and crash barriers, remains unfinished. In addition, the final wearing course of asphalt is yet to be laid along the Kurichu stretch.

Meanwhile, severe congestion continues to choke the stretch near the Ithikkara church where an underpass is being constructed. Motorists arriving from the Adichanalloor region are forced into the perilous maneuver of cutting straight across oncoming highway traffic to head toward Kollam. Compounding the danger, the road surface over the old Ithikkara bridge is completely battered and in ruins. Commuters and local residents have urged authorities to intervene immediately and install basic infrastructure—especially streetlights—to ensure safe passage on the bridge and highway.