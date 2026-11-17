The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by advocate T B Mini, who represented the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case, seeking contempt proceedings against trial judge Honey M Varghese over alleged defamatory remarks made against her.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan dismissed the petition. Mini had assisted the public prosecutor in the actress assault case and related proceedings before the trial court and the High Court. The trial concluded in December 2025, with the conviction of prime accused Pulsar Suni and five others. Actor Dileep, who was accused of masterminding the assault, was acquitted of all charges.

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In her petition, Mini alleged that Judge Varghese made defamatory remarks against her in open court on January 12, 2026, while hearing a petition filed on behalf of the survivor.

The judge allegedly remarked that Mini had attended fewer than 10 days of the trial, stayed in court for only half an hour and slept during the proceedings. The lawyer disputed these claims, maintaining that she had attended the trial for more than 200 days, including during witness examination and arguments.

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Mini contended that the remarks, made in the presence of lawyers, court staff and media personnel, portrayed her as a negligent advocate. She also alleged that the comments were subsequently circulated by television channels and social media platforms, triggering abusive responses and damaging her professional reputation.

The advocate had initially approached the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court with a complaint seeking contempt action against the trial judge. She later sought the Kerala Advocate General's consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings.

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However, the Advocate General rejected her request on April 22. Challenging the decision, Mini approached the High Court, arguing that the Advocate General had failed to properly assess the materials submitted to him.

She sought contempt proceedings against the judge, deletion of the alleged remarks from court records and an official clarification to restore her professional reputation. She also requested the removal of media reports carrying the statements and directions to prevent their further publication or circulation.

The petition further sought a direction to the High Court Registrar General to place her application before the Chief Justice for consideration of suo motu contempt proceedings.

The High Court had orally questioned how it could expunge remarks made by the trial judge that did not form part of the judicial record. The petition was filed through advocate K Nandini.

(With LiveLaw and Bar and Bench inputs.)