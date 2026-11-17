An Uzbekistan court has sentenced a Malayali medical student to eight-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of his 21-year-old classmate from Alappuzha, Sawaria Basanth, her relatives said.

The accused, Sadarul Anam (22), a native of Pulamanthol in Malappuram, was convicted in connection with the death of Sawaria, a native of Pilappuzha in Haripad, Alappuzha. The family said they learnt about the verdict through a lawyer they had engaged in Uzbekistan.

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The accused will have to serve his sentence in a prison in Uzbekistan. The verdict was delivered under Section 104 of the Uzbekistan Criminal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. However, Sawaria's family has yet to receive a copy of the court order.

1. Sadarul Anam, 2. Sawariya Basanth. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sawaria's father was examined as a witness in the case last month, her relatives said. The Haripad police, however, said they had not received any official information about the verdict.

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Sawaria, daughter of Basanth and Mini Suprabha, was a first-year medical student at the Bukhara State Medical University in Uzbekistan. She and Sadarul were staying at the same hostel due to a shortage of accommodation facilities.

The murder took place in July last year, when Sawaria was preparing to return home after her first-semester examinations. According to the case, Sadarul brutally assaulted her inside the hostel and killed her by hitting her on the head.

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A case was registered by the Haripad police based on a complaint filed by Sawaria's father. The investigation has since been transferred to the Crime Branch, which will seek details of the reported verdict from the Uzbekistan authorities.