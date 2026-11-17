Kochi: A decade after Nivin Pauly’s ‘Action Hero Biju’ brought an unfamiliar legal provision involving attacks by animals to the big screen, a real-life case in Kochi has brought it back into focus. A man has been arrested for allegedly setting his pet pitbull on his wife after assaulting her during a late-night domestic dispute.

The Varapuzha police arrested Sunil, a carpenter from Mundupalam in Karingamthuruth, Alangad, on Tuesday in connection with the incident that took place on November 14. The police have invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including the section dealing with causing hurt using dangerous means, including animals.

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According to the FIR, the assault took place around 11 pm on Saturday at the couple’s residence. Sunil allegedly became enraged after his wife’s friends questioned him for smashing her mobile phone.

He reportedly barged into the hall, where his 55-year-old wife was sleeping, and attacked her. He allegedly punched her on the nose, dragged her by the hair and repeatedly banged her face against a wall, fracturing the nasal bridge bone.

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The assault allegedly took a more disturbing turn when Sunil used their pet pitbull to attack her. “He put her hand into the dog’s mouth and made the dog bite her,” a police officer at Varapuzha station said. The woman sustained a bite injury below a finger on her right hand.

The police have registered a case under BNS Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) and 118(2) (causing hurt and grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint).

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In the 2016 film Action Hero Biju, sub-inspector Biju Paulose uses IPC Sections 324 and 326, which cover causing hurt or grievous hurt by means of an animal, to take action against an influential businessman. The man was accused of unleashing his dog on a 12-year-old girl, who is then severely mauled by the dog.

The police said the couple had been facing ongoing family issues. Investigators also found that Sunil had previously been booked at the Varapuzha police station for allegedly unleashing his dogs on a neighbour.

Though the assault occurred on Saturday night, the woman approached the police station only on Monday around 5.30 pm. The police said she was initially reluctant to pursue a formal complaint against her husband, reportedly expressing concern over the possibility of his arrest and remand.

However, considering the nature of her injuries, the police decided to register a case after recording her statement, officials said.

Sunil was taken into custody on Monday night, and his arrest was formally recorded on Tuesday morning after questioning. He is being produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, North Paravur.