Kottayam: A new skywalk will be constructed connecting the main entrance of the railway station to the new Foot Overbridge (FOB), along the alignment where the old overbridge once stood, Member of Parliament Francis George has announced.

The decision was finalised following a review meeting with railway officials to assess arrangements for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

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Ever since the old overbridge was dismantled, passengers heading to platforms 2 and 3 from the main entrance have been forced to step outside the station concourse to access the new footbridge, often braving heavy rains along the way. The MP assured that the proposed skywalk would permanently resolve these commuter woes.

As part of the Sabarimala season preparations, roofing work covering the stairways from the new FOB down to the other platforms has been completed. A dedicated pilgrim facilitation centre has also been set up to provide resting facilities for devotees, and the internal approach roads within the station premises have been repaired and made fully motorable, the MP added.

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The meeting was attended by Station Manager P Pradeep, Deputy Manager Mathew Joseph, Engineer Anagha Nair, Health Inspector Anju Krishnan, Railway Police Inspector Aneesh Ramakrishnan, and Municipal Councillors Gowrishankar and John Varghese.