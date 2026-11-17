Naranganam: In a major boost to local agriculture, paddy cultivation has resumed across five hectares of land that had been lying fallow for years at the Madathumpadi Porinjelil paddy collective in Naranganam panchayat. Embracing modern agritech, the initiative utilises drones for aerial seed-sowing, with the 'Manuratna' variety of paddy chosen for cultivation.

The seed-sowing drive was officially inaugurated by Naranganam Panchayat President V P Manoj Kumar. Panchayat member Sunila Jayakumar presided over the function. Principal Agricultural Officer Rejimol Thomas, Deputy Director V L Ambili, Block Panchayat members Philip Anchani and Molly Mathew, and Panchayat Vice President Jessy Mathew addressed the gathering, alongside elected representatives and officials including Jaimon K Varghese, Ponnamma Mathew, Abraham Thomas, K K Vijayan, K Santhosh Kumar, V B Prasad, R Bindumol, Agricultural Officer Mahima Mohan, N K Bindu, and R Beena.

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Farmers Josh Kumar and Jithin are spearheading the farming operations in the fields. Beyond reclaiming fallow land and breathing new life into paddy farming, the initiative seeks to promote mechanisation and introduce progressive agricultural practices through drone technology.