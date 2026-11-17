Thiruvananthapuram: An internal vigilance inquiry by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has found serious irregularities in the evaluation of an examination for the post of Planning Board chief, contradicting the commission's stand that the lapses were merely technical errors.

The vigilance report confirmed that 10 questions carrying a total of 58 marks were left unevaluated. It also raised the suspicion that the omissions were deliberate and intended to favour a particular candidate.

"The lapses in evaluation raise a serious suspicion that the omissions were deliberate and driven by ulterior motives," the report observed.

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Several questions left unanswered by the candidate who secured the first rank were not evaluated. While the PSC chairman and other officials have attributed the lapses to a technical error, the internal vigilance findings point to possible deliberate manipulation.

The report assumes significance as former Governor Rajendra Arlekar had sought it after allegations of irregularities surfaced. Following its receipt, Arlekar wrote to the President recommending the removal of the PSC chairman and members.

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The PSC's internal vigilance officer is a Kerala Police officer of Superintendent of Police rank.

The findings have also emerged while the Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the government, is investigating the alleged examination irregularities. The PSC chairman and other officials have reiterated their innocence before the investigating team.

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The vigilance inquiry focused on allegations that appointments to the posts of Chief in the Industry and Infrastructure, Plan Coordination and Planning divisions of the State Planning Board were made by overlooking merit and favouring candidates based on political affiliations.

Probe may extend to KAS

The government is planning to extend the investigation to appointments to the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS).

The probe will examine whether candidates secured KAS appointments through political influence. Suspicions have also been raised over the selection of the PSC interview panel for the second batch of KAS recruits.

PSC pays ₹10 lakh to lawyer

Meanwhile, the PSC has paid ₹10 lakh to the lawyer who appeared for the commission in the Kerala High Court in a petition seeking to quash the Crime Branch investigation into the alleged examination irregularities.

The payment is reportedly the first instalment of the legal fee for appearing in the case filed against the government-ordered probe.

Questions had earlier been raised over PSC chairman M R Baiju approaching the High Court without the commission's approval.