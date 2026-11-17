Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday found 11 of the 12 accused guilty in the 2008 murder of RSS worker Ranjith, who was hacked to death at his shop in Mannanthala.

Additional Sessions Judge Sudhakanth found the accused guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges. The second accused, Velli Narayanan, is absconding and did not face trial. The court will pronounce the sentence on Wednesday.

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Ranjith was murdered around 5.15 am on October 17, 2008, at Vinayaka Fruits, his shop at Kottamukulam in Mannanthala. According to the prosecution, a group of CPM workers arrived at the shop in two cars and a motorcycle and attacked him with sharp weapons over political rivalry.

The prosecution alleged that four accused, Ambalamuk Krishnakumar, Velli Narayanan, Gopalan Suresh and Kannan Suresh, reached the shop in a Maruti Alto driven by the seventh accused, Firoz Khan. They allegedly entered the shop and hacked and stabbed Ranjith to death.

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The eighth to tenth accused, Vishnu Vinod, Sankarasubrahmanyam and Godwin Dennis, alias Naveen, allegedly waited outside in another car and on a motorcycle. After confirming Ranjith's death, the group fled together, according to the prosecution.

The investigation later uncovered an alleged larger conspiracy behind the murder. Hariprasad, then CPM local secretary and a resident of Palkulangara, was identified as the alleged mastermind. His associates Ajikumar, alias Motta Aji; Ranjith Kumar, alias Chukran Ranjith; and Suresh, alias Karate Suresh, were also named as accused.

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The trial was marked by allegations of attempts to intimidate and influence witnesses. Ranjith's mother had approached the then LDF government seeking the appointment of a senior criminal lawyer as special public prosecutor. After the government rejected the demand, she moved the Kerala High Court. The government subsequently agreed to appoint advocate Prathap G Padickal as special prosecutor.

The prosecution examined 41 witnesses during the trial. However, several witnesses, including a serving Kerala Police personnel, reportedly turned hostile. The prosecution maintained that it had sufficient material evidence, documents and witness statements to establish the involvement of the accused.

After the evidence proceedings concluded, special prosecutor Prathap G Padickal presented detailed final arguments over several weeks, outlining the alleged role of each accused in the murder.