Thiruvananthapuram: The only indication that there could have been heated arguments during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was the length of the meeting. It lasted nearly two hours.

However, top sources in the Congress gave different versions of what happened inside the meeting. From all of these, it can be safely said that on the day the UDF government completed six months in office, certain ministers questioned Chief Minister V D Satheesan's style of functioning. There was no collective rebellion, but even articulate members of the Cabinet, including Tourism Minister P C Vishnunath and Excise Minister M Liju, were reportedly silent when the CM was grilled.

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All the three versions that Onmanorama collected agree on one aspect. The back-and-forth began right after the Chief Minister read out the names to fill the five vacant member slots in the Public Service Commission.

There is no clarity on who questioned the CM first. Two sources said it was Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar, while the third said it was Electricity Minister and KPCC president Sunny Joseph. "Sunny vakil was already seething. Even before the CM could finish reading the list, he asked him why the Congress names were not placed before the party," the third source said. "The CM did not anticipate this and when he tried to complete the reading of the list after a pause, Anil Kumar (Revenue Minister) asked the CM to respond to the KPCC chief," the source said.

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The other two sources said that it was Anil Kumar who first told the CM that these names were not discussed in the party. Only one source appeared to know the CM's reply. "The CM argued that these posts had been vacant for quite long and so had to be filled quickly. Anil Kumar then said these very names could have been agreed upon if everyone sat together for less than half an hour," the source said.

One of the sources said that in the end, only two names from the list were accepted, that of the Muslim League and Kerala Congress nominees. The Congress names from the list will be subjected to further discussion.

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Another source said that it was Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala who diverted the subject to the appointment of Guruvayur Devaswom members. "Chennithala sir said the names were not discussed with him and, in a tone of advice, told the CM that if he could not discuss even such minor matters with the party and the UDF, how would things play out in future," he said. The source also added that Chennithala was particularly peeved that the CM had rejected his nominee to the Guruvayur Devaswom.

In fact, sources close to the Chief Minister said he had resolved the Guruvayur Devaswom issue before he went into the Cabinet meeting. "The ministers (the nine Hindu ministers who had to approve the devaswom members) had no problems with the names but were aggrieved only because they were not discussed with them," a close CM associate said.

According to a source, the Guruvayur Devaswom nominations would not have been a topic of discussion had it not been for Chennithala. "Chennithala's move to express his grouse openly allowed Anil Kumar to cite this as yet another example of Satheesan's autocratic style," the source said. Two of Onmanorama sources said Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan immediately came to the CM's defence and said the names were forwarded by him to the CM and that the CM had not insisted on any names.

"Moreover, he said former Palakkad DCC president C V Balachandran's name was approved by the party, including K C Venugopal," the source said.

Muraleedharan's comment that the "issues have been settled" after he came out of the meeting more or less confirmed the version that he had stood by the CM.

The source who said it was the Electricity Minister who began the day's argument said Sunny Joseph had also expressed dismay that power deals were struck behind his back. "Sunny vakil is said to have told the CM that it was improper to include only the officials in the decision-making process. He said it would undermine the authority of the ministers. But Sunny vakil was not as aggressive as Anil Kumar," the source said.