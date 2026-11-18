Kaduthuruthy: A comprehensive development plan worth ₹10 crore is being formulated to transform Ezhumanthuruth into a major tourism destination. Acting on a resolution passed by the panchayat governing body and directives from Minister Mons Joseph, officials from the Tourism Department, accompanied by local public representatives, recently inspected Ezhumanthuruth, the Kariyar River, and adjacent areas to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

A key highlight of the initiative is a scenic boat circuit connecting Ezhumanthuruth, Mundar, Vaikom, Vembanad Lake, and Thanneermukkom. Tourists already frequent the Kariyar on small boat rides. The proposed master plan features a new boat jetty, a food court, an upgraded road from Pallithazham to Ezhumanthuruth lined with tiled walkways, garden benches, landscaped green spaces, and a pavilion.

Foreign tourists enjoy a cruise on a small boat along the Kariyar River in Ezhumanthuruth. Photo: Special arrangement

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In addition, the plan provides for desilting, deepening, and reinforcing the embankments of local canals and the Kariyar. The existing boat jetty, previously constructed under the Responsible Tourism Mission, will also undergo renovation.

Separately, a ₹10-crore outlay has been earmarked in this year’s state budget for an irrigation-cum-tourism initiative. This allocation, facilitated through the intervention of Mons Joseph, comes in addition to other ongoing development works. The funds will be utilised for desilting, waste removal, deepening, and constructing retaining walls along the Kaduthuruthy Valiyathodu (main canal) starting from Kaduthuruthy town, as well as the Appanchira, Kantharikadavu, Aappuzha–Aayamkudi, and Ezhumanthuruth canals, integrating flood control with tourism infrastructure.

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Although the region holds immense boating potential, water hyacinth and dense weed infestation frequently disrupt services. Officials noted that clearing and rejuvenating the canals under the irrigation-tourism project will not only unlock the backwater tourism potential of the area but also provide a lasting solution to the perennial waterlogging and flood distress endured by residents in the western lowlands.