Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court has sentenced two persons to double life imprisonment and nine others to life imprisonment in the 2008 Mannanthala Ranjith murder case. All the 11 convicted were CPM workers.

The court awarded double life imprisonment to the first accused, Ambalamukku Krishnakumar and Gopalan Suresh, while the remaining nine accused were sentenced to life imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padickal described the verdict as satisfactory, saying that the two accused who were directly involved in the killing had been awarded double life imprisonment.

The verdict brings a significant development in the 18-year-old case involving the murder of Ranjith, an RSS worker from Mannanthala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjith was hacked to death at his fruit and vegetable shop, Vinayaka Fruits, at Kottamukal in Mannanthala on October 17, 2008. The attack took place around 5.50 am, when a group of assailants allegedly arrived in two cars and a motorcycle.

According to the prosecution, the murder was the result of a conspiracy hatched allegedly by local CPM leaders and workers. Four of the accused entered the shop and attacked Ranjith, while others provided support as part of the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation also pointed to political rivalry as the motive behind the murder. Ranjith was the third accused in the murder of CPM leader Vanchiyoor Vishnu, who was killed in front of the Passport Office in Thiruvananthapuram on April 1, 2008. The prosecution alleged that Ranjith's murder was carried out in retaliation for Vishnu's killing.

The trial faced several challenges, including allegations of attempts to intimidate and influence witnesses. Some prosecution witnesses, including police personnel, turned hostile during the proceedings. Following intervention by the Kerala High Court, witness protection measures were also implemented.

The prosecution examined 41 witnesses and presented documentary and material evidence to establish the charges. Advocate Prathap G Padickal was appointed Special Public Prosecutor following the intervention of the High Court, after Ranjith's mother approached it seeking a senior lawyer to lead the prosecution.

On November 17, the court had found all 11 accused who faced trial guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges. The second accused, Velli Narayanan, remains absconding.