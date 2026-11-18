If inside information leaked from Congress circles gave a picture of an utterly fragmented UDF cabinet after six months in power, it took just a few minutes for Chief Minister V D Satheesan to turn the narrative on its head. He did not deny that there were disputes, but presented the disagreements as a triumph.

"I fully agree with what you said. There were disputes at the cabinet meeting today. Yes! It is with pride I am saying this," Satheesan said with the smile of a man who had done something exceptional. "Of course, there were arguments. But we arrived at a decision on all the issues, unanimously. Not one decision was deferred (at the cabinet meeting today) for another time," he said. The CM was interacting with reporters in Delhi on Wednesday.

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Usually, the CM briefs the media right after the Cabinet meeting. But today his flight to Delhi was at 11.15 am, and he had to rush to the airport after the Cabinet meeting stretched till 10.30 am. So this time, he did his customary post-Cabinet briefing in Delhi, where he had arrived to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Autocrat or Democrat

In this gap between the end of the cabinet meeting and the Delhi briefing, Congress insiders let speculation run wild. Through motivated leaks, the CM's detractors attempted to create the impression that ministers were fed up with Satheesan's arbitrary style of functioning.

The Chief Minister's version of what happened at the Cabinet today did not exactly say that he was not questioned. But it did something politically powerful. It polished his democratic credentials than his alleged authoritarianism. The leaks unwittingly mocked at the in-house gripe that the CM does not listen to anyone. Satheesan built on this advantage.

"The meeting stretched for two-and-a-half hours. This is not Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet. This is not a Cabinet of lackeys who would blindly say yes to anything written on a piece of paper that Pinarayi pulls out of his pocket," the CM said.

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Class on democracy

He also said that there were more constructive discussions on critical topics than mere political arguments during the meeting. The Higher Education Bill was discussed for over an hour, he said.

"Many ministers offered divergent opinions. Everyone was given the opportunity to talk, and some even argued among themselves on certain issues. And eventually, all of them asked me to provide a conclusion. Is this what you call autocratic," Satheesan said, and further burnished his democratic credentials.

"Tell me of one Cabinet meeting that lasted a few minutes during Pinarayi's time. Has any debate ever taken place in such meetings," he said. There was more. "That was a Chief Minister who signed the PM-SHRI MoU and then came to the Cabinet and preferred not to utter a word about it. Our Cabinet will be different. There will be disputes, differing opinions, but eventually a decision will be taken unanimously. Even the junior-most member in the Cabinet, O J Janeesh, can say to my face what he has in his mind."

Satheesan then wondered what the fuss was all about. "Don't we require democracy in the UDF? Or will you be satisfied with all the ministers saying yes to a piece of paper produced by the Chief Minister," he said, and added: "It is in arguments that the beauty of democracy lies."

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CM's confessions

Interestingly, he virtually admitted that Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph had a genuine grievance.

When told of Joseph's reported comments in the Cabinet, Satheesan's first impulse was to ask the reporter whether he was at the Cabinet to speak with such certainty. But soon enough he said that Sunny Joseph had the right to speak up.

"If I had taken any decision without his knowledge, he can definitely ask me why he was not consulted. What is wrong in that," he said, and added: "This is Team UDF because it is democracy that props it up. Without democracy, everything would go crashing down. But we will not collapse like that."

Satheesan also did not deny UDF convenor Adoor Prakash's frustration with his style of functioning. "There will of course be differences of opinion. The UDF is not an entity where everyone will come together and clap for each other. We are not here to sing gloria. We will definitely have conflicting visions. Have I ever dismissed them? Instead, I will listen to it carefully and see whether there is any merit in the argument," he said.

Then, he made a strange confession. "I was not a very democratic person, but now I am," he said. This sounded odd because Satheesan was seen as a team builder as the Opposition Leader and was accused of being autocratic only after he became the Chief Minister.

"Now I listen before taking decisions. I enjoy the process because certain suggestions could surprise you, it can question your certainties," he said. The CM gave the example of the Higher Education Bill that will be tabled in the coming Assembly session. "Many ministers gave constructive opinions that forced us to revise the draft," he said.

Guruvayur lies

Nonetheless, he termed as "a blatant lie" the charge that he had arbitrarily decided the names of the Guruvayur Devaswom nominees.

"First of all, the names were not prepared in my office. It originated from the Devaswom Minister's (K Muraleedharan) office. The Department discussed it with important leaders, including myself, and gave the list to me. If the ministers (the eight Hindu ministers in the Cabinet) did not sign it earlier, it was only because they were not in the capital. Everyone returned to the capital only by today morning, and before the Cabinet met, all of them had signed on the file. There were no disputes," he said.

He also conceded that there were differences of opinion regarding the proposed list drawn up to fill the five vacant PSC member slots. "But even this was accepted unanimously after discussions," he said.