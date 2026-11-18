Seethangoli: The stray dog menace continues to spiral out of control across Puttige Panchayat, leaving residents on edge. In the latest incident, five people were bitten by a stray dog during a sudden spree in Soorambail one evening.

The victims were Rama Bhandari (58) and Shiva (65) of Soorambail, alongside Suchithra (20), Ravi (55), and Rathna (75) from Ambedkar Colony. The victims included both pedestrians walking along the road and individuals attacked while sitting right in their front yards.

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The threat is particularly alarming in Kannur Kamanavayal, Ananthapuram, Seethangoli, Deradukka, Mundyathadukka, Padaladukka, AKG Nagar, Vakas Nagar, Badoor, Kattathadukka, and Oojampadavu. With packs of strays roaming freely, commuters and schoolchildren are forced to navigate the streets in constant dread.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Vice President E. K. Muhammed Kunhi stated that anti-rabies vaccinations have been administered to 199 stray dogs across the panchayat so far.