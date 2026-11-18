Paravur: With nearly 90% of the biomining work now completed, the municipal waste dumping yard at Vedimara has undergone a remarkable turnaround. Once the remediation is fully wrapped up, a state-of-the-art waste management plant will be established at the site, announced Municipal Chairman Ramesh D Kurup.

The biomining drive was launched to scientifically clear legacy waste accumulated over the years and reclaim the land. The process involves segregating the waste into distinct fractions, recycling recoverable materials, safely treating the non-recyclable fractions and organic matter in an eco-friendly manner, and leveling the mounds of trash to make the land usable again. The site held roughly 18,055 cubic meters of legacy waste, consisting largely of plastics, discarded glassware, and footwear. The segregated combustible waste was dispatched to the Dalmia Cement plant in Coimbatore for co-processing. Through this initiative, 2.4 acres of prime land have been reclaimed.

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The biomining project is being executed under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), an initiative of the State Government supported by financial and technical aid from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Nagpur-based SMS Limited carried out the ₹4-crore remediation project.

The municipality now plans to develop a comprehensive modern waste treatment facility at the reclaimed site, featuring a Material Collection Facility (MCF), a Material Recovery Facility (MRF), automated segregation units, and baling machines. The proposal also includes laying internal roads and constructing a dedicated drainage network across the complex, with these upcoming upgrades pegged at around ₹3 crore.

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A high-level World Bank delegation recently inspected the site to assess the progress. The team was led by World Bank Vice President Johannes Zutt, Acting Country Director Paul Procee, and KSWMP Project Director Divya S Iyer. Vedimara is the second biomining site to near completion under the KSWMP initiative, following the project at Puliyattummal in Malappuram. Similar biomining and land reclamation operations are currently underway at 21 dump yards across the state.