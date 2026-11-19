Six Malayalis, including actors Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Kani Kusruti, artist Devi Seetharam and entrepreneur Sivan Santhosh, have featured in the inaugural TIME100 Next India list for 2026.

The list recognises emerging leaders and influential personalities shaping the future across fields. Until now, TIME100 Next has featured individuals from different countries in a single global list. Published on Thursday, TIME100 Next India is the first regional edition of the initiative.

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Malayali artist Devi Seetharam, known for her acclaimed series Brothers, Fathers and Uncles, which was exhibited at the fifth Kochi-Muziris Biennale, said she learnt she was being considered for the list only about a fortnight ago.

“I am so moved that somebody thought to put forward my name to be considered by all those who came to this decision. I sincerely want to thank everyone who considered me and my practice, and provided me with innumerable opportunities. Their collective support has carried me and is responsible for this honour. This is absolutely wild and I am overjoyed,” she told Onmanorama.

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The artist is currently reimagining 25 missing panels of the Kochi Ceiling, a rare 19th-century temple ceiling depicting Hindu deities. The work is being undertaken for the Victoria and Albert Museum’s new South Asia gallery, scheduled to open in London in 2028.

Among the other Malayalis on the list, Dulquer Salmaan is recognised for building a career in cinema across languages while carving out his own identity despite his legacy as the son of actor Mammootty. His profile also highlights his work as a producer, particularly his efforts to support new talent and stories.

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Nayanthara features in the Leaders category. Her profile highlights her ability to reinvent herself on screen, from her glamorous role in Billa to her performance in Kolamaavu Kokila, and her ambition to take on new challenges beyond her established stardom.

Parvathy Thiruvothu is recognised for her performances in films such as Take Off, Uyare and Thangalaan, as well as her advocacy for safer and more equitable workplaces in cinema. She was among those who helped form the Women in Cinema Collective.

Kani Kusruti is featured for her work in films such as Girls Will Be Girls, All We Imagine as Light and Assi. Her profile also highlights her outspoken support for Palestinian civilians, including her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 with a watermelon-themed purse.

Sivan Santhosh, a fourth-generation carpet maker, is recognised for his work at Neytt, which has supplied carpets for the Met Gala. Founded in 1917 by his grandfather, the company works with artisans across India and exports carpets made in rural Keralam to markets around the world.