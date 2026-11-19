Thiruvananthapuram: The Private Universities Bill proposed to be introduced in the next Assembly session by the UDF government will include provisions for foreign universities to open their campuses in Keralam, paving the way for universities to enter the state’s education sector.

A major departure from the previous Private Universities Bill passed by the LDF government is the omission of the condition to deposit ₹25 crore with the government to start private campuses in the state. Instead, the government will fix an appropriate amount considering the ranking and background of the respective universities.

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The draft of the Bill has been approved by the Cabinet, and it will be introduced in the Assembly by Higher Education Minister Roji M John.

The new Bill also states that a university can open multiple campuses. However, a university should possess 10 acres of land for a single campus and 20 acres for multiple campuses. At the same time, no changes have been proposed in reservation and other matters. The Higher Education Minister will hold the post of ‘Visitor’ in the private universities.

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The previous Bill, which was passed by the LDF government and sent for the Governor’s approval, was withdrawn by the current UDF government. The LDF government could not implement the old Bill, which was passed on March 25, 2025 with the support of the Opposition, as it failed to receive the Governor’s clearance.

After coming to power, the UDF government engaged in discussions with private universities, and many of them observed that the deposit of ₹25 crore was very high. When the universities sought a reduction, the government felt that top institutions might be reluctant to open campuses in the state. Following this, it was decided to waive the condition of ₹25 crore deposit.

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As per the new Bill, the deposit amount will be decided at the time of considering the applications by the private universities to open campuses in Keralam.

UGC rules to apply

Appointment of Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors will be conducted in the private universities as per UGC regulations. However, these postings will not be covered under the Kerala Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The previous private universities Bill, passed by the LDF government and backed by the UDF, was opposed by a single MLA, K K Rema. Curiously, Rema is now part of the ruling front. “I have policy-based objections to the Bill and will make my stand clear during the discussion in the Assembly,” she said.

Minister’s goal

Higher Education Minister Roji said the Bill aimed to raise academic standards in Keralam to national and international levels. “We have included suitable provisions in the Bill to achieve this purpose,” he said.