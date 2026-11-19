An estimated 1.7 lakh people died by suicide in India in 2024, according to the NCRB report. Of the 1,70,746 people who died, 1,25,449 (73.5%) were men. India recorded 1,71,418 suicides in 2023, 1,70,924 in 2022, 1,64,033 in 2021 and 1,53,052 in 2020.

Keralam is also among the states with a high number of suicides, raising concerns. The state accounted for 6.4% of India's total suicides in 2024, with 10,856 deaths. The national average suicide rate was 12.2 per lakh population (based on the 2011 Census), while Keralam recorded 30.2, the third-highest in the country.

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The report makes several significant observations on suicides. Here is a look at the findings through infographics.