This year’s El Nino event, tagged by many as 'Super El Nino' and which has been underway since June, has already broken a number of records. It has even reshaped the world’s weather, causing fires in Indonesia and triggering typhoons in the west Pacific. Climate scientists have put the temperature in the core part of tropical Pacific where the El Nino is monitored as 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal in September and may reach 4 degrees during November-December. Besides, this is further expected to break many more records in world temperatures.

El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon in which the surface waters of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become unusually warm, thereby changing atmospheric circulation and influencing weather patterns across the world, including India's monsoon, is feared to cause unprecedented extreme weather exigencies in the months to come. Coupled with a below average South West Monsoon that went past and the unpredictable North-east monsoon that is underway Keralam is expected to brace for as many severe flooding as draught conditions.

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However, on July 30 this year, the PIB posted on its website a statement by the Ministry of Earth Sciences under the rubric 'Parliament Question: Impact Of El Nino On Indian Monsoon', that "There is no officially defined category known as a 'Super El Nino' by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) or the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the Ministry. Operationally, El Nino events are generally classified as weak, moderate, strong, or very strong based on the magnitude of sea surface temperature anomalies over the equatorial central Pacific Ocean." Though this may somewhat assuage fear of the periodic climatic phenomenon, researchers and weather analysts are predicting a situation which may raise severe concerns.

According to Neetha K Gopal, who is presently heading the Meteorological Centre of IMD in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam experienced below-normal monsoon rains in the past months. "The low rains and the rise in temperature are triggered by the presence of El Nino in the Pacific. There has been an extreme shortage of rain during the South-West monsoon season from June to September."

Meanwhile, a similar trend is expected for the North East monsoon that spans between October and December as well. "The El Nino condition is expected to continue till late February, and this could also impact the summer season in the year ahead and could trigger heat wave conditions like those in the previous El Nino years like 2015-16 and 2023-24," she told Onmanorama.

Climate experts say the ongoing El Nino is likely to peak at the end of 2026 and push average global temperatures to record levels next year. Severe climate events like heat waves, flash floods, landslides, cloudbursts and so on are possible eventualities that may throw normal life out of gear. Meanwhile, Shekhar Lukose Kuriakose, Member Secretary, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), shared several questions and concerns regarding weather extremes and climate eventualities.

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The importance of flood mitigation and town master plans

El Nino is literally a climatic phenomenon like any other. In Keralam, the more impact it unleashes is drought and heat, which triggers preparation for water scarcity after December. The general practice is that after assessing the kharif season, which extends from June to October, the government agency decides to declare whether a place is drought-hit or not. Similarly, the rabi crop season that ensues is assessed, and the State Relief Commissioner (KSDMA) decides on the quantum of compensation and relief measures.

But, preparing for pluvial flooding (urban flooding) is not something that we should be doing just for El Nino or La Nina (Caused by unusually cold sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean) or cyclonic storms. It should be an integral part of urban planning. That's why the Keralam government has adopted, through 'The Kerala Town and Country Planning Amendment Bill, 2021', master plans with risk information for the State.

They clearly demarcate wetland areas, which have to be left untouched for construction. They specify the sites and types of buildings which can be erected and even instruct the designs for building structures that can be developed in distinct areas. Continually throwing these rules to the wind results in devastating consequences when vagaries of nature come calling. By then, people either forget the real reasons or are unaware of them, he said.

Kuriakose cited the narrowed natural water channels in Ranni and the flooding there and in Chengannur in recent years as examples. It's tough to convince people of the importance of a Town Master plan, he said and recalled his umpteen visits to the Chengannur local body to "convince them about the need of a master plan."

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Meanwhile, P N Rajesh, Lead of LSGD Master Planning in Keralam said all the corporations and municipalities have Master Plans, which are risk integrated. "Once it is notified, it means it is force. The only matter of concern is that master plans of each of the towns are at various stages. But, what actually counts is strict enforcement of the rules."

Kuriakose also highlighted the effects of revamping the drainage system in cities and towns to mitigate floods in urban regions. "You can see for yourself the result of Operation Anantha 2.0, the flood mitigation programme launched in Thiruvananthapuram. There was no waterlogging in the city during the recent rains. Operation Breakthrough in Kochi was a similar project launched in 2019. But it was not pursued with enough enterprise, and the city still reels under waterlogging woes."

In August 2025, District Collector of Ernakulam, G Priyanka had announced that the operation would be intensified and the remaining projects like restoration of Mullasseri canal would be completed. "But those works still remain unfinished," Kuriakose said and added, "We are working with IIT Palghat to come up with a drainage master plan for Kalpetta Municipality and Thrissur Corporation."

Consequences of trivialising rules

"Meaningful implementation of master plans is also something we should consider seriously. We have very nice guided documentation and excellent registration rules. But when it comes to getting it on the ground, we always end up seeing it trivialised," Kuriakose said.

According to him, many local self-governments accept, approve and notify the master plans they have. But the enforcing agencies don't have the tooth and nail to implement them. Quite often, the exception clauses in the laws become the routine. "By strictly adhering to town planning rules, 80 per cent of the possible devastation can be forestalled. But as aspirational society we need aggressive development visible to feel there is development happening," said Kuriakose, adding that the need of the hour was to "adapt ourselves to the difficult truths in the changing world, embrace new norms of local land use, alter our living styles and so on."