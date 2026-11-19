The V D Satheesan government completed six months in office on Wednesday, a milestone the Chief Minister sees as the end of its preparatory phase and the beginning of a period of delivery. In an interview with Malayala Manorama, he reviews the government's performance, outlines its priorities for the months ahead and responds to the controversies surrounding some of its key initiatives.

Q. Are you satisfied with the government's performance over the past six months? Had you not set your sights on achieving more?

A. Much of the past six months has gone into the preparatory works and homeworks for the initiatives we intend to roll out. We have completed these exercises as planned. Now, several initiatives will take shape on this strong foundation and new projects will be launched. This will bring about major changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. What do you consider the government's most significant achievements during these six months?

A. They include the Priyadarshini free travel scheme announced during the election campaign, the legislation for senior citizens and the creation of a dedicated department for them. We have also undertaken a detailed assessment of the state's financial position and drawn up a roadmap to put the economy on a growth trajectory. The Mission Samudra and Saral Bills passed by the Assembly will also set the stage for major changes in Keralam.

Q. The Opposition alleges that Mission Samudra and Saral are aimed at serving private interests and effectively handing over Keralam's resources to private players. How do you respond?

A. The very people who accused Oommen Chandy of pushing a ₹1,000-crore real estate scam when he brought the Vizhinjam port project to Keralam later went on to claim credit for it. The same people are now opposing Mission Samudra. What would have happened to Vizhinjam if Oommen Chandy had given in to those threats? When the Opposition was asked in the Assembly which existing law Saral sought to repeal, it had no answer. Corporates and private investors will come to Keralam. This government is not prepared to bow to the Left Front's threat that nothing will be allowed to happen unless it is in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. You had said the government would begin to 'deliver' after six months. What can people expect now?

A.The impact of the legislation passed by the Assembly will soon begin to be felt. These measures will attract investment and give the state's economy a much-needed boost. A healthy exchequer is essential to sustain development and welfare programmes. The previous government had left Keralam in such an extremely deplorable state.

Q. Your government has placed considerable emphasis on probing alleged irregularities in institutions such as KIIFB and the PSC during the previous government's tenure. What have these inquiries revealed?

A. The KIIFB inquiry was conducted by an expert committee with no political affiliations, and its findings were quite shocking. The state suffered losses running into several crores of rupees through KIIFB. In Kannur, 1,000 acres were acquired initially, followed by moves to acquire another 4,000 acres. In contrast, no such land acquisition was undertaken in Vizhinjam, which has immense development potential. As the investigation into the PSC is still under way, I do not wish to comment further at this stage. However, a preliminary examination of the complaints received has revealed attempts to undermine the commission's credibility by pushing favoured candidates into the system. Those responsible will face strong action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. Some orders were issued without the knowledge of the ministers concerned or the Cabinet, forcing the government to revise them later. Why did this happen?

A. There was one such instance involving the Excise Department. The government must be informed whenever licences are granted to new bars. The previous government had put in place a system that allowed such orders to be issued without its knowledge. We have since made it clear to the officials concerned that this was not the right procedure.

Q. Is the bureaucracy adequately equipped and providing the support needed to achieve the goals you have set for the government?

A. We are working to address any shortcomings. Meetings with senior IAS officers are being held regularly. During the previous government's tenure, communication between the political leadership and the bureaucracy was limited. We have held three meetings in the past six months just to improve coordination. We will work together as one team. Any officer is free to meet me at any time and discuss their concerns. Officers are now making use of this opportunity.

Q. Most of the ministers in your Cabinet are first-timers. Are you satisfied with their performance?

A. They have all approached their responsibilities with enthusiasm and fresh ideas. Some teething problems are only to be expected in the initial stages, but we have been able to address them. All the ministers are giving close attention to their respective departments, and regular reviews are being held. Of the 588 projects included in the 100-day action plan, 568 have been completed.

Q. You were accused of taking decisions concerning the Power Department without taking Minister Sunny Joseph into confidence?

A. That is a misleading narrative. I did not initiate any new file. The files sent to me had been forwarded by the KSEB to the minister, with two options placed before him. I examined the options, recommended the more suitable one and returned the files to the minister. I cannot take decisions on matters concerning his department on my own.

Q. There is a view that the Chief Minister should take the lead in facilitating greater consultations within the party and the ruling front. Is there a lack of adequate discussion?

A. The party president is responsible for leading such consultations and he is doing so. Consultations with all constituents of the ruling front are also being held regularly.