Kalpetta: A habitual burglar who allegedly disguised himself as a woman during thefts to mislead investigators was arrested on Friday in connection with a hotel theft.

The accused has been identified as Romio Baby (29) of Kizhakkeneth House, a native of Padichira near Pulpally. According to the police, the accused had adopted the unusual modus operandi of dressing up as a woman during thefts in a bid to conceal his identity and throw investigators off his trail.

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Police said Romio broke into Benjo's restaurant on Bypass Road in Kalpetta in the early hours of November 16 and stole an Android mobile phone worth ₹15,000 from a drawer.

Police traced him by analysing CCTV footage from shops and houses in the neighbourhood and examining other scientific evidence. A special investigation team constituted under District Police Chief S Deva Manohar tracked down the absconding accused and arrested him at Mahe in the early hours of Friday.

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Police also recovered the stolen mobile phone and brought the accused to the restaurant to collect further evidence and reconstruct the crime scene.

Police said Romio is wanted in connection with around 15 theft cases registered at various police stations, including Pulpally, Kalpetta, Mananthavady, Kenichira, Thirunelli, Iritty, and Noolpuzha in Wayanad and Kannur districts.

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He allegedly targeted religious institutions and other establishments, making off with valuables and cash. Among the thefts attributed to him were coffee beans worth ₹22,000 from Karuna Bhavan, an old-age home at Kattikulam near Mananthavady; ₹4,000 from a hundi and a table drawer at the Padichira temple; the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV surveillance system at St Peter's Malankara Church; and ₹55,000 from the hundi of a church at Iritty.

The accused had earlier been booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). He was produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Kalpetta and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The arrest was led by Kalpetta Station House Officer (SHO) A U Jayaprakash. Other members of the team included Sub Inspector V M Ramesh, senior Civil Police Officer (SCPO) Bigesh, CPO Rijeesh, Biju Varghese and Shal Francis.