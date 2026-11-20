The Keralam Home Department on Friday issued an order including former sports minister V Abdurahiman as an accused in what is now known as the 'Messi Sponsorship Scam'. The former minister has been accused of illegally allowing a private company, Reporter Broadcasting Corporation, to use the minister's office to strike a global sponsorship deal that eventually came to a nought.

Four sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act have been invoked, carrying a prison sentence of up to ten years. The case was registered on the grounds of abuse of official position, illegal acceptance of benefits, and misuse of public property. The Governor has already given his sanction to prosecute the former minister.

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C Sathyapalan, who served as Abdurahiman's private secretary, and footballer U Sharafali, former President of the Kerala Sports Council, will also be brought under the investigation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP P Vijayan, which is investigating the irregularities behind the Argentina football team's Kerala visit, will also investigate this corruption case. The SIT's investigation is progressing based on the FIR registered by the Kalamassery police regarding the financial irregularities committed in the name of the Argentina team. In this case, Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) owner Anto Augustine is the first accused, and RBC is the second accused.

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The SIT investigation has already found that Abdurahiman had misused his official position to provide financial benefits to Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), the sponsor.

The investigation had revealed several serious lapses, including the grant of sponsorship to RBC, violating norms and procedures, and bypassing government departments. Besides, the SIT assessed that GST fraud and irregularities amounting to crores of rupees had taken place.