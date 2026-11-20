Kannur: Public outcry is mounting over the ruined Kozhichal–Thabor road, with residents demanding that the stretch be made motorable without delay. This arterial road serves as a lifeline, connecting the settler hamlets of Cherupuzha panchayat to Udayagiri panchayat.

The road was ruined by haphazard trenching by a private telecom company to lay cables, which was then compounded by the torrential rains that battered the hill tracts last August. With massive, crater-like potholes dotting its steep gradients, the stretch has become virtually impassable, posing a grave hazard particularly to two-wheeler riders.

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Despite years of persistent appeals by local residents to revamp this vital highland corridor under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), authorities have failed to take any concrete follow-up action.